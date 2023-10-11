Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 714,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. 104,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,369. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

