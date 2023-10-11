Terran Coin (TRR) 1-Day Volume Hits $19,036.05

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 94.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $592,721.21 and approximately $19,036.05 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 93.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

