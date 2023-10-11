Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

TSLA stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.84. 44,066,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,848,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.