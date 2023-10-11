Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.27.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.45. 13,129,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,677,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $848.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

