Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $156.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 29.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 238,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.