TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.63. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 623,818 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.12.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

