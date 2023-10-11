The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in AES were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

AES stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 762,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AES

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.