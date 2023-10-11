The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.48% of Cheesecake Factory worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,166,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.8 %

CAKE opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.