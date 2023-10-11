The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.83.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

