The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

CLX stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

