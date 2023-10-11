The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KO opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

