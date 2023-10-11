The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,798 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.76.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

