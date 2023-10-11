The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.71 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.23.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

