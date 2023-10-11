The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

