The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Reduced by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

