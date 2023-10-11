The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,127 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.