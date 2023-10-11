The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 156.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.