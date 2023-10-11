Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after acquiring an additional 633,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.37. The company had a trading volume of 65,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

