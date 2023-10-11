Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.96

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 39711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Toshiba Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Toshiba Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

