TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

RNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.62. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$14.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of C$99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.6637977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

