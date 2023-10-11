Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.41.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
