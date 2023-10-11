U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. 1,412,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

