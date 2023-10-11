UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

NYSE PATH opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,600. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

