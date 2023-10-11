Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

