Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $397.26 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $244.85 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

