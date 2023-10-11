Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $66,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

