Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.48. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,168. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.