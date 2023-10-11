Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.23.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

