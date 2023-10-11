Unigestion Holding SA Has $512,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $738.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $756.51 and its 200 day moving average is $749.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

