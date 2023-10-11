Unigestion Holding SA Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

