Unigestion Holding SA Has $713,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,433 shares of company stock worth $4,069,591. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $190.13 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $241.19.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

