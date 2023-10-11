Unigestion Holding SA Has $947,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $233.93 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

