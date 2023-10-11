Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

MSI opened at $285.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

