Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 28 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $834.96 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $818.48 and a 200 day moving average of $782.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.