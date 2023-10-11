Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,397 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

