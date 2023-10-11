Unigestion Holding SA Sells 15,372 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 74.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Globe Life by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Globe Life by 74.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GL opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

