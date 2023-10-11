Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,335 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $205.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

