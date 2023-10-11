Unigestion Holding SA Sells 383 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $274.55 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $203.23 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

