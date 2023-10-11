Unigestion Holding SA Sells 770 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

