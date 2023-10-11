Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Unilever Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Get Unilever alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after buying an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after buying an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after buying an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

