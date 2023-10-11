United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lifted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $448.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.12. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.97 and a 1 year high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

