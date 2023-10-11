UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

