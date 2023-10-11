Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, October 12th.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

