Unizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.13 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $36.13 million and approximately $346,555.31 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unizen has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

