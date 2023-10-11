UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.49. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 523,738 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $899.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 10.22%.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.