VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Cut by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,359 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 8,991,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,280,807. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

