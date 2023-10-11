Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

