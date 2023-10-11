Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,154 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,970,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 585,641 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

