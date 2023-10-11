Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Trimmed by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.63. 79,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,966. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

