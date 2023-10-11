Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,217. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

